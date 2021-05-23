AMELIA LYNN EPLIN, infant daughter of Donald and Ciera Eplin of Leon passed away Tuesday May 18, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was preceded in death by and infant brother, Charlie Eplin.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Timothy and Paula Luikart of Leon; paternal grandparents, Angela Higginbotham of Red House and Charles Martin of Mason; aunt, Isabella White.
A private family service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.