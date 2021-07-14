AMONDAL FAY WILSON, answered her Father's call when he said, "Child come home" on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Service will be 12 noon, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV., and will follow in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Friends may visit with the family from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.