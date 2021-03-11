It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of AMOS OTIS SAUNDERS, a lifelong resident of Gauley Bridge, WV.
From an early age, Amos seen himself as a provider and this sense of responsibility guided his entire life, helping to care for his family and others until his very last days. He was a hard and loyal worker with over 50 years of dedication to Union Carbide and decades of service to the Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church. His beloved wife, Naomi Ruth Saunders, and son, Jerry Saunders, were waiting in Heaven to welcome him when Amos left us on March 9, 2021 at the age of 93. Also there to greet him was his son, Jerry Max Saunders and his 5 siblings.
His strength and his love will be missed everyday by his children Linda Lou Brant-Jarvis and Steven Keith Saunders, his sister (Aunt Dot), and his grandson Anthony Craig Brant.
They welcome you on Friday, March 12 to celebrate his life at 2 p.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home with Bill Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
