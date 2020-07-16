AMY SUZANNE LIGHT, 45, of St. Albans, passed away suddenly, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Light family.
