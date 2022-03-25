ANDRE GEORGE HAIKAL, 73, suddenly went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Andre was born in the small village of Aita Al Foukhar, Lebanon, on April 16, 1948 to George and Zakia Haikal.
He grew up in a large family of 10 siblings. After his eldest brother Elias immigrated to the US, Andre followed in 1970. Andre met Karen Fagan, the love of his life, and they married in 1973. Andre opened Nitro Supermarket in 1974, and faithfully served his community for 50 years with consistent quality and customer service. His customers and all members of the community treasured his easy smile and willingness to help in any way he could by going above and beyond to fill a need that needed met. His kindness and generosity brought the community together to his store as a gathering place for all to share life together. Andre and Karen were blessed with four children, Christina, Melissa, Andre Jr. and Kimberly. His pride in his girls for entering the healthcare field and carrying on his example of service to his community was overwhelmingly evident every time he spoke of them. His home was open to all to share food, fellowship and faith with his abundant family.
Andre was a faithful, active parishioner of St. George Orthodox Cathedral and served on the board. He was also a vital member of the Aita Al Foukhar Reunion Convention. Andre gave countless hours of his time planning and executing the yearly picnics, haflis, Easter breakfasts and so much more. The St. George Orthodox family is devastated by his loss, but thankful he is rejoicing in heaven in reunion with his loved ones.
Andre was preceded in death by his parents, George and Zakia Haikal, his beloved son, Andre, Jr, and brother, Dr. Elias (Lee) Haikal. Andre is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karen; daughters Christina (Mike) of Red House, Melissa (Aaron) of South Carolina, and Kimberly, Charleston. His grandchildren, Jaydon, Jacob, Ethan, Ella, Kaitlyn and Owen were the great joy of his life and will be forever grateful for the time they spent with their Jidi. Andre is also survived by his siblings, Hend Gharib, Houda Tarchichi, Walid Haikal, Souzan Ghareeb, Michel Haikal, Fadia Feghali, Fadi Haikal, and Sherri Haikal.
Andre was a vibrant member of the Nitro and Poca communities and will always be remembered for his open arms and open heart to all he knew, both friend and family. This great loss will be felt by many who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to St. George Orthodox Cathedral in his name.
Friends and family may pay respects from 2 - 4 p.m., or 6 - 8 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston, with a visitation from 9 - 10 a.m., preceding the service. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.