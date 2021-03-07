It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of ANDREA "JOY" TOMBLIN of Cross Lanes, WV to announce her passing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the age of 39. She was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
She is survived by her parents, Brenda Tomblin of Clearwater Beach, FL and Willie Tomblin of Michigan; brother, Michael Toppings of Huntington, WV; grandmother, Lillian Tomblin of Ranger, WV; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special cousins, Clinton London of Michigan and Crystal Collins of Huntington, WV.
Owner of Salon 405, Capitol St. Charleston, WV. She was a legendary hair stylist in the field of Beauty Culture and design. Her knowledge of business was immense. The Salon was her life, making people feel beautiful, special, welcomed and loved.
Her employees were "her girls", "her team", "her family" and "her tribe", Sydney Carpenter, ShelLee Bassham, Laura Armstrong, Lydia Horn, Sydney Oney, Camiella Martin, and Alyssa Sowards. Her legacy will live on through her "girls".
Always by her side was her manager, her person, her friend, Sydney Carpenter to keep things going smoothly, they were true teammates in business and friendship.
Joy was an amazing beautiful soul. She had a bubbly personality; her energy and positivity were infectious. Joy was incredibly kind, sweet, and tenacious. She was hard working, compassionate, loving, enthusiastic, lively, selfless, strong, caring, an amazing friend, boss, mentor, role model and had a contagious laugh.
Joy would light up the entire room with just her presence. She made every single person feel loved, her tight squeezing hugs were ever so welcoming. You will always be forever young. You were a treasure on this earth. She was the meaning of her name, the beautiful soul who brought us all joy.
You were loved deeply and will be missed immensely; you had an impact on every person you met. Angel fly high with your enormous wings. All who loved and knew her will forever be chasing Joy.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with JR Nelson officiating. Entombment will follow at the Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Friends may call Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.