ANDREA NICOLE RICHARDS of Charleston passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020. She was born to father William A. Richards and mother Lucy L. Rhodes.
She is preceded in death by her father William A. Richards, baby brother Troy Richards, grandparents; Charles W. Cobb, Howard Richards, and Ella Mae Kessinger.
She is survived by her son; Matthaeus Smith, mother; Lucy L. Rhodes of Elkview, brothers Christopher Cobb, Jeremi and Calob Rhodes of Elkview, Robert and Dakota Richards of Charleston, sisters; Savannah Richard and Jessica Angel of Charleston, step dad; Denver L. Rhodes Sr, step brother; Denver L. Rhodes Jr., and Brittany Rhodes. uncles Charlie Cobb of Georgia, Lee, Ivan, and Wayne Richards of Charleston and aunts; Kay Kay Richards and Lindy Burdette of Charleston.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hafer Funeral Home to offset the funeral cost.
There will be a memorial service to honor Andreas life at a later date.
