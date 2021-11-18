ANDREW "ANDY" MARION DOLAN, age 66, of Madison, WV went to his heavenly home on November 15, 2021.
He was born on March 29, 1955 to Dr. Kenneth M. Dolan and his wife Jean Howell Dolan. Andy was a 1973 graduate of Scott High School where he was a proud member of the 1972 playoff football team. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morris Harvey College and then graduated with a Master of Science degree from Marshall University in 1983. He worked for Boone County Schools as a shop teacher, a building construction instructor, and the Director of Maintenance. In-between, he also sold insurance for New York Life with Steve Smarr. He served the City of Madison on City Council and was the Mayor of Madison for eight years. During that time, he aided in starting the West Virginia Coal Festival and obtained grants to help fund the construction of the Madison Wellness Trail. He was a member of the Madison Odell Lodge. He was also a recipient of the Paul Harris Award. On July 11, 2007, he was baptized by Buster Miller in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was a member of the Danville Church of Christ.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-five years Sherry Back Dolan; daughters Lindsay Dolan-Green (Brandon) and Chelsea Carter (Dave). The light of his life were his grandsons Zachary Newsome and Christian Cheek; brothers Dr. Kenneth "Biff" Dolan (Cheryl) and Dean Dolan (Lisa); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
A viewing will be held at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Thursday, November 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday November 19, 2021 with Mark Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask when attending the services.