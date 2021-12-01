Andrew David Conner Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANDREW DAVID CONNER 30, of Poca passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at his residence with complications of diabetes.He was born in South Charleston, WV to Kimberly Ann Holland Conner and Joel David Conner.Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gladys Holland and paternal grandmother, Jean Conner.Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christina Ann Conner; sister, Ashley Conner; maternal grandfather, Norman Holland and paternal grandfather, James Conner.The family will host a memorial service in memory of Andrew at a later date.You may visit Andrew's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Conner family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andrew David Conner Jean Conner Internet Medicine Memorial Service Page Christina Ann Conner Funeral Home Tribute Recommended for you Local Spotlight Pauline Kennedy Joseph "Joe" Franklin Henson James Edward “JR” Jones Jr. Blank Julia Annette Sistrunk Dorothy Kessel Calderwood Mary Lou Surbaugh Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests