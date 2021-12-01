Thank you for Reading.

ANDREW DAVID CONNER 30, of Poca passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at his residence with complications of diabetes.

He was born in South Charleston, WV to Kimberly Ann Holland Conner and Joel David Conner.

Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gladys Holland and paternal grandmother, Jean Conner.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christina Ann Conner; sister, Ashley Conner; maternal grandfather, Norman Holland and paternal grandfather, James Conner.

The family will host a memorial service in memory of Andrew at a later date.

