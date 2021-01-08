ANDREW K.
METTEN, 53 of South Charleston passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2021.
Born to Kenneth Metten and Jeanne Durand in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was educated in Hampton, VA, Graduated from Indian River High School and served in the US Navy on the USS Lincoln touring the Mediterranean.
Growing up he spent half his time in VA with his Mother and half his time in WV with his Father. He made a decision to stay in WV and met his soul mate Denise and they were married for 18 years. He also has three step-sons Sterling Beach, whom he helped raise and Christopher and Jonathan Staub, Chattanooga, TN who considered him a great friend and enjoyed being around him.
Drew worked for GESTAMP as a Team Leader for the past 7 years. Drew loved to make people laugh and he was very good at it. He was a faithful LA Rams fan and had just started two new hobbies, refinishing furniture and metal detecting.
He is survived by his Mother and Step-Father Jeanne and Harvey Parsons, Brother Bill (Marty) Metten and their sons Bill and daughter Kassidy, Reggie (Karla) Metten and his niece and nephew Billy and Emily from . Sisters Francis Knight (Sophie) of FL, Michelle (Byron) of NC and their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Leon Metten and David Knight.
A service to Honor the Life of Andrew will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Bob Otey officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Andrew took Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
Memories of Andrew may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.