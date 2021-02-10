ANDREW MULLINS Jr. 93, of Belle passed away February 8, 2021 following a long illness.
He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; parents, Andrew Sr. and Alberta Woody Mullins; sisters, Nettie, Cleo and Juanita; and brothers, Dallas, Ronnie, Chilton, Pearley and Cleve.
Surviving are his son, Ronie Mullins of Campbells Creek; daughters, Sheri Kinder of Campbells Creek, Sandi (Tim) Childers of Wallback, Lisa (Lloyd) Scarbro of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jason (Sabrina) Harless, Shelley (Travis) Williams, Jerrod (Stacey) Harless, Mallory (Uriah) Cummings, Ally (Jake) Halstead; and great grandchildren, Brady Williams, Madeline Harless, Josie Halstead and Ellie Cummings.
In keeping with Andrew's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored following a private family visitation at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
