ANDREW "PEE WEE" BADGETT 66 of Verdunville, passed away on July 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on July 31, 2021 at his residence at 68 Hedgeview Addition Road, Verdunville, WV 25649. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
