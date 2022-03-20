ANDREW RYAN LOVELL ELSEA, 28, took flight on March 11 leaving this earth with so much life left to live and potential unfulfilled. Growing up, Drew found joy in sports and video games. He would spend hours on the basketball court or in front of the t.v. with his friends. Drew's laughter and smile were contagious.
As an adult Drew struggled to navigate through a life of addiction until he found a band of brothers at Recovery Point that helped him to live in the happiness of a sober life in recovery.
Andrew is proceeded in death by his mother, Penny Sue Powell Elsea; grandmother, Naomi Lougene Powell; cousin. Matthew Tabor; grandfather, Robert Elsea; and friends, Ethan Glenn and Donovan Goodwin.
Drew is survived by his father, Randall Elsea; step-mother, Shantrace Elsea; sister, Amariah Rebecca-Jayne Elsea; grandmother, Gail Elsea; aunts and uncles, Patty and William Tabor, Pamela and Jeffery Boards, Robert and Karen Elsea, Elizabeth Elsea; niece, Karoline and nephew, Jericho along with many cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at United Disciples of Christ Church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston, West Virginia.
Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, family asks to make donations to Recovery Point, in Memory of Andrew Elsea, 321 Preston Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.