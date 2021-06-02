ANDY CHARLES GREGORY, 68, of West Hamlin passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Andy was a Operator at Bayer Crop Science where he was also part of the plant's fire rescue. He was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Andy enjoyed participating in karate and Tae Kwon Do. He absolutely adored caring for and being around his dogs. Andy was also a diehard Elvis fan who loved spending time with his family.
Andy is proceeded in death by his parents, Leonard Gregory and Joanne Smith Hayes; Step-father Burdell Hayes; Step-father Ray Hager; brother, Doug Hager; and nephew, Dylan Lovejoy.
He is survived by his children, Chris Gregory (Lindsey), Stephanie Primus (Mike), and Alexis Gregory; Step-mom, Nancy Hager; girlfriend of 3 years, Patty Hanson; Siblings, Sandy Starr (Michael) of Teays Valley, Linda Duncan (Bob) of Raleigh, NC, Cheryl Briscoe (Danny) of Winfield, Bill Hager of Red House, and Rae Bates of Teays Valley; Grandchildren, Skyler and Jagger Gregory, Haleigh, Jessica, and Brandon Miller, Chance Ferguson, and Phoenix Primus; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Donnel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV with Pastor Bo Terrell officiating.
