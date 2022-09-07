Andy Lee Breedlove Sep 7, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANDY LEE BREEDLOVE, 74, of Griffithsville, husband of Kathryn Breedlove, died Sept. 5. Per his request there will be no services, Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Griffithsville Andy Lee Breedlove Kathryn Breedlove Funeral Home Arrangement Request Husband Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Michael Lee McGhee Sue Ellen Fowler Blank Jane Hanna Settle Norris ROBERTRAWLINGSROBERT"ROBBIE"RA Harry Lee Daniels Blank Paul Douglas Cook Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister