Andy Linkinogger

ANDY LINKINOGGOR, age 93, of Wallback, heard his name called by our Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021. Andy was born on July 31, 1927 to Leonard and Emza (Naylor) Linkinoggor.
Andy left high school early to serve his country in World War II in November of 1945. He was assigned to the Statistical Central Office, Headquarter 317th Troop Airman Group in Japan. He served in the Air Force for two years and received his honorable discharge in April 1947.
He married Beulah Pauline Moore on June 22, 1948. They were happily married for 49 years. He retired from Union Carbide at Alloy with 40 years of service.
Andy was preceded in death by his five siblings, his wife Beulah, his son Johnny Basil, and grandson Johnny Mark.
He is survived by his daughter Peggy Parsons (Jackie) and son Jerry Linkinoggor (Kathi).
Special thanks to Deliah Cantrell and Denise Holcomb for help caring for our dad.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hively Cemetery with Minister Wayne Smith officiating.
