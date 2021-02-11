ANDY MULLINS 93, of Witcher Creek went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 8, 2021.
Andy started work at the age of 17 on the New York Central Railroad at Quincy, followed by six years underground at Valley Camp Coal Company. He is best known for his career on the river. Beginning in the steamboat era aboard the O. F. Shearer and Sons' sternwheeler SAM CRAIG, he retired from Amherst in 1992. His retirement was periodically interrupted when asked to come work on the dock at Port Amherst. His loyalty, work ethic and love of the river made him an icon among rivermen having mentored a young O. Nelson Jones. In 1994 Nelson, president of Madison Coal and Supply Company, named one of their latest acquired towboats in his honor. The motor vessel ANDY MULLINS continues to serve the Amherst Madison fleet today. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Witcher Creek and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Andy was known by all as a hardworking kind compassionate man with a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Alberta Mullins, eight siblings, and his wife of loving wife of 70 years, Margaret June Coburn Mullins.
Surviving are his son, Ronie Mullins of Campbells Creek; daughters, Sheri Kinder of Campbells Creek, Sandi (Tim) Childers of Wallback, Lisa (Lloyd) Scarbro of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jason (Sabrina) Harless, Shelley (Travis) Williams, Jerrod (Stacey) Harless, Mallory (Uriah) Cummings, Ally (Jake) Halstead; and great grandchildren, Brady Williams, Madeline Harless, Josie Halstead and Ellie Cummings.
In keeping with Andy's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no services. Fidler and Frame Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
