MRS. ANERL LEGGETT went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023 after 98 incredibly blessed years of life. She is the daughter of the late Omar P. and Mary Davisson Conaway. A lifetime educator, Anerl taught elementary school in Pleasants and Ritchie Counties, WV for 42 years. She was a graduate of Harrisville High School and Glenville State College. She married Otis Leggett on December 22, 1945 and the two shared a daughter and 72 wonderful years together.
She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's society, the Pleasants County Retired Teachers Association, a Girl Scout leader and a member of the St. Mary's United Methodist Church. Though she had a bit of a feisty side, she was a supportive mother, a caring grandmother and loyal friend to so many throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed many years of travel (begrudgingly to northern Ontario each year for Otis' beloved fishing trips.) A loyal fan, she spent many years attending WVU football games and loved nothing more than to spend an afternoon making delicious pies from the apple tree at her St. Mary's home. Anerl had a wonderful sense of humor and will be remembered for her ability to win a game of Canasta even into her late 90s. Anerl looked forward to hosting Otis' favorite colleagues from the House of Delegates for dinners each legislative session, and enjoyed continuing the tradition even after Otis passed. She truly made a lasting impression on every person she met.
Anerl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Otis A. Leggett, brother A. Bertram Conaway, sisters Nita Merl Conaway and Noma Leggett. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Parsons (Patrick), grandchildren Brian Parsons, J.D. (Stormy) of Fayettville, WV and Dr. Ashley Kahan (David) of Richmond, VA, great-grandchildren Fox, Molly, Eli, Harrison and Mia Parsons and LillyAnn Kahan, sister Carolyn Brown and niece Althea Brown of Charles Town, WV. She is also survived by a very special niece, Mae Lewis of Belmont, WV.
Funeral services will be held at Hafer Funeral home on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Clare Sulgit officiating. Entombment will be following at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
A special thanks to the devoted team at Brookdale Charleston Gardens for their attentive care in Anerl's last few months of life.