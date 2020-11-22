ANGELA ANN (PARSONS) (SPAULDING) COREY, 59, of Charleston went to her Heavenly home Friday, November 20, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oshel Theodore & Mary Sue (Botkin) Parsons; sisters, Bernice Gay Parsons and Doris Lee (Parsons) Snyder; grandparents, William Aultice & Della Florence (Lanham) Parsons and James Orville & Kathryn Evelyn (Teel) Botkin; aunts & uncles, Hazel Parsons, George Nathan Parsons, Dessell Lodema (Parsons) Campbell, Hansel Edward Parsons, Havern Franklin Parsons, Lawrence Paul Parsons, Mary Bernice (Parsons) Randolph, Bonnie June (Parsons) (Winell) Gunnoe, Darrell Clyde Parsons, William Dallas Parsons, William Donald Botkin, Grant Theodore Botkin, Leonard Lee Botkin, Garnetta Louise (Botkin) Holmes, Darrell David Botkin, and Dolly Marie Botkin.
She is survived by her companion, Robert Eddie Holbert; brothers, Edward Elon Parsons, from Belpre, OH., and Larry Earl Parsons, of Charleston; sisters, Hildia Fay Parsons, Kathern Jean (Parsons)(Slater) Flowers, Joyce Lynn (Parsons)(Edens) (Carter) White, and Pamela Michelle Parsons, all of Charleston; aunt, Violet Jane (Botkin) Catrow of Martinsburg; uncle, Orville Eugene Botkin of Big Chimney; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Burial will follow at the Botkin Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
