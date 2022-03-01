ANGELA D. BELLER, 51, of Liberty, WV passed away February 27, 2022 from complications after a recent surgery. She was hard working, fun loving and loved working with wood and outdoor life. Sitting by a fire and watching deer and other wildlife was a perfect evening for her. She was an absolute animal lover. Her first child being a basset hound, Daisy who lived a long, love filled life enjoying all the neices and nephews attention.
She was a lifelong member of Wade Chapel UMC in Confidence. She attended Marshall University after graduating from Poca High School in 1989. She was considered royalty around the county as she was selected Putnam County Fair Queen in her younger years.
She worked for the Department of Defense from 1992-2014. A job she deeply loved. Working with the Family Readiness Group allowed her to answer her true calling, working with active duty soldiers and their families. Moving and traveling the world, she had been stationed at many Army posts including Schweinfurt, Germany, Fort Knox, KY, Fort Hood, TX and Fort Benning, GA.
Angie leaves behind her loving parents James and Carolyn Fisher of Paradise; sister, Mary (Tim) King of Paradise and brother James (Jamie) Fisher of Paradise; nephews Mitchell (Cate) King, Tyler (Brooke) Fisher and Levi Fishe; neices Megan King and Chloe Fisher; great nephews Dalton King and Trevor Hively; and very special friends whom she loved dearly Beth Benson and Kayla Gomez; a host of loving aunts and cousins; and, of course, her best of friends, basset hound, Gracie.
Angie will be deeply missed by a host of military men and women whom she helped over the years as well as her friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Wayne Hooper and Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chape Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.