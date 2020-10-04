ANGELA JO DONOHOE, 59, of Nitro, West Virginia, passed away from a tragic accident on September 28th, 2020.
Angela was born June 4th, 1961, in South Charleston to Harry Franklin and Nancy Sue Sergent. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1980.
Angie was an endlessly supportive mother to Ashley Gagne and Kasey Donohoe. She also loved her son-in-law Erick Gagne to no end. She was the loving wife of Robert Donohoe for 33 years, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, her son-in-law, her mother, Sue Sergent of Nitro, her father, Frank Sergent (Carol) of Nitro, her sister, Deborah Casto (Dana) of Nitro, her sister Barbara Smith of Nitro, and her brother, Tony Sergent (Kathy) of Winfield, and her special cousin Jamie Norris of Nitro. She is also survived by her nieces, Erin McGhee (Chris) and Danielle Marino, and nephew, Mitch Casto (Alicia). She also loved many great nieces and nephews, other family and friends, and every dog she ever met.
Angie was a lifelong resident of Nitro, West Virginia, aside from visiting and living with her daughters in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Colorado. She was an optometry technician for Dr. Wiles in St. Albans for 15 years and then also a technician in Colorado.
Angie was incredibly genuine and spread her love to everyone who was privileged to know her.
She was the first to offer a helping hand and never left a conversation without saying "I love you". Her smile lit up a room and the warmth of her soul could be felt by all those in her presence. Her treasure was the boundless compassion she showed others.
A celebration of life will be held near her 60th birthday in June 2021.
I thank my God every time I remember you.
-Phillipians 1:3
