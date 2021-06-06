ANGELA KAYE ADKINS, 52 of Marmet passed away June 3, 2021 in the Select Specialty Unit at St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.
She was born December 13, 1968 in Hamlin.
She was preceded in death by her mom: Dianna Albright Rhodes, grandparents: Merlin and Georgia Albright and great grandmother: Margaret Coulter.
She is survived by her Son, Shaun Holmes of Huntington; Brothers, Kevin G. Adkins of Marmet, James M. Adkins of Marmet and Aunt: Kathy (Doug) Sullivan of Marmet.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.