ANGELA LEE WALTON, 47, of South Charleston passed away August 4, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach with family and friends. She had a passion for motorcycles. She was a Christian and her love of her faith were evident in her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Marlene Tyburski; brother, John Anthony Tyburski, Jr..
Angie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rick Walton, Jr.; daughter, Alivia (Johnathan) Tucker; son, Ricky Lee Walton; grandchildren, Mason and Lincoln Tucker; father, John Anthony Tyburski; niece, Shaylee Tyburski; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Judy Walton.
A service to Honor the Life of Angie will be held at Noon, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Rod Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or ATTN: Honor/Memorial Gifts, Colon Cancer Foundation,10 Midland Avenue, Suite M-06, Port Chester, New York, 1057
