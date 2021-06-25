Thank you for Reading.

ANGELA MARIE NEAL, 50, of Chesapeake, OH, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Please contact Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, with any family contact information as soon as possible. Here is our phone number: 740-886-6164. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome .com. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

