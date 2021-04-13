Thank you for Reading.

Our precious ANGELA MICHELLE SMITH, 42, of Mount Hope, WV ran into the arms of her Lord on Good Friday, April 02, 2021. Graveside rites with entombment to follow will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at High Lawn Memorial Park mausoleum #1 with Minister Buddy Goins officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you