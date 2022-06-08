ANGELA THERESA PETRI TAYLOR, 68, of Scott Depot, WV, formerly of Wheeling, WV, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home while battling metastatic breast cancer.
Angie was born on December 1, 1953 in Wheeling, WV to the late Evo & Helen Garlitz Petri.
In addition to her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Petri; her sister, Susan Oliver; and her brothers-in-law, Larry Fischer & John Oliver.
Angie was a 1971 graduate of Triadelphia High School and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling, WV. Her life was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was selfless, loving, and protective of her family. Known as "Gammy" by her grandchildren, she was very proud of them and always enjoyed watching them perform and compete in their extracurricular activities. In her free time, she enjoyed playing on a bowling team and crafting. She was very close to her siblings and absolutely adored all of her nieces and nephews. Her closest friends Coni, Brenda, Sharon, and Carolyn stood by her during her times of need. Angie cherished her long-lasting friendships with high school classmate MaryAnn and neighbors Jeannie, Sara & Kay.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terrance Taylor; her son, Terrance Taylor, Jr. (Kimberly); her daughter, Melissa Henry (Rob); 5 grandchildren, Brianna, Meghan, Madelyn, Trystan, and Mia; her sisters, Helen Ann Fischer and Tammy Turkaly (Bill); her brother, Dan Petri (Darlene); and her sister-in-law, Sharon Petri.
Visitation will be held at Kepner Funeral Homes, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 (#304-242-2311), on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 - 12 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 2244 Marshall Avenue, Wheeling, WV with Father Harry Dunn as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.