ANGELA WALTON, 47, of South Charleston passes away August 4, 2021. A service will be held at Noon, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.