Angelee Richardson
ANGELEE RICHARDSON, 80, of Clendenin WV, died September 30, 2022. Angelee lived a vibrant life, up to the time she suffered a stroke in 2014. Afterwards, she was in and out of nursing homes until her brother in law, David Richardson, rescued her and provided her with excellent home care for the last 2 1/2 years. Angie was born August 26, 1942 to Shady Waverly Walker and Sybil Arbutus (Miller) Walker of Charleston WV. She was a devoted wife and homemaker to Okey Lee Richardson for over 62 years. She loved and cherished her family and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Angelee is survived by her fiancée and caregiver, David Richardson of Clendenin; her son, Okey Jason Richardson of Charleston; grandson, Dalton Richardson of Charleston; granddaughter, Lauren Richardson of Hurricane; sister Peggy (Walker) Koch of Charleston and a host of nieces and nephews.

