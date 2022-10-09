ANGELEE RICHARDSON, 80, of Clendenin WV, died September 30, 2022. Angelee lived a vibrant life, up to the time she suffered a stroke in 2014. Afterwards, she was in and out of nursing homes until her brother in law, David Richardson, rescued her and provided her with excellent home care for the last 2 1/2 years. Angie was born August 26, 1942 to Shady Waverly Walker and Sybil Arbutus (Miller) Walker of Charleston WV. She was a devoted wife and homemaker to Okey Lee Richardson for over 62 years. She loved and cherished her family and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Angelee is survived by her fiancée and caregiver, David Richardson of Clendenin; her son, Okey Jason Richardson of Charleston; grandson, Dalton Richardson of Charleston; granddaughter, Lauren Richardson of Hurricane; sister Peggy (Walker) Koch of Charleston and a host of nieces and nephews.
Angelee is preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband. She firmly believed that the dead sleep peacefully until the soon return of Jesus as described in Holy Scripture, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. Angie requested that her remains be cremated in preparation for resurrection when she will rise from the dust to meet Jesus in the air. She also requested that her ashes be distributed alongside her husband's on their property in Rich Fork where she and Okey happily made home for over 50 years.
A memorial service celebrating Angie's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Boulevard Seventh-day Adventist Church, 622 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV, Pastor Walter Cardenas presiding. Family and friends visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank caregiver, Belinda Quinn, for her dedication and patience in service to Angie during her last difficult years.