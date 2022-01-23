ANGELIA DAWN JARRETT, 54, of Mount Carbon, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 16, 2022. Born October 13, 1967, in Charleston to Richard "Dicky" Lanham and Donna (Haverty) Lanham.
Angie had a beautiful and compassionate soul and was always caring for others. She became a CNA at Montgomery General Hospital in 1991. In 1997, she graduated as an LPN and continued to serve her community as a dedicated nurse for 30 years. She had true compassion for her patients and nurtured the souls of the people she met.
She had an uncanny ability to create a sense of community wherever she went. She loved her family immensely and her work family also. She had a strong personality and a compassionate soul, a combination that made her fiercely loyal to those she loved. She was known for her infectious smile and a laugh that would make anyone's day brighter. Her sense of humor always found a way to shine through everything and bring out the best in those around her. Any time spent with Angie was sure to leave you laughing.
Angie was preceded in death by her grandmother Ruby, father Dicky, and sister April Kay.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeffery Jarrett, her two children, Stephanie and Shawn Schoolcraft (of Powellton, WV), two grandchildren, Makayla and Shawn, her sisters Cindi (Roger) Scott (Boomer, WV), Candy Keefer (Charleston, WV), Wendy White (Ennis) Disney (Cleveland, TN), Lisa (Steve) Mountcastle (Orlando, FL), brothers Anthony Lanham and wife Stacie (Montgomery, WV), Ricky (Kim) Lanham (Davenport, FL), Dickie Lanham (Krystal) (Charleston, WV), Robert (Amy) Thaxton (Ashboro, NC) and special cousins Melissia Senter (Cannelton, WV), Michelle Stuart (Kimberley, WV), and Tabby Jones (Belle, WV).
Angie's life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Visitation will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.