Angelina Tomassetti Ransom

ANGELINA "ANGIE" TOMASSETTI RANSOM, 95, of St. Albans, passed away at home after a short illness on January 31, 2022.
Mrs. Ransom divided her youth between Logan, WV and Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, Angie began what would be 62 years of marriage. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother for more than 7 decades, Angie took great pleasure in sharing her gift for singing in multiple church choirs, weddings, and funerals.
Mrs. Ransom was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ransom and daughter, Cathy Ransom.
Surviving are her two sons, Gary "Rabbi" Ransom of St Albans and Greg Ransom of Cornelius, NC; special nephew and niece, Kaven and Liz Ransom of Hurricane. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank and recognize Cathy Thacker for all her care and attention.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorials in Mrs. Ransom's name to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1023 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Visitation will be held Thursday February 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Church beginning at Noon.
A Requiem Mass will follow at 1 p.m., with Father Bill Petro officiating. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Following the burial committal service there will be a bereavement meal held at the Casdorph & Curry Banquet Hall 110 B Street, St. Albans.
The family will accept Memorials online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Ransom Family.