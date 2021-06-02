ANGIE MURLENE HUGHES, 87 of Summersville died Friday May 28,2021 at South Charleston. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday June 4th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday.
