ANISE LAURENE COVERT LYONS, 96, of Red House, WV formerly of St. Albans, passed from this life on October 12, 2020, to her eternal resting place with her heavenly Father.
Laurene was a homemaker, childcare provider, and Avon Representative. She was faithful in her work for the Lord. In her earlier years she was a choir member, Sunday School Teacher, and always involved in various church activities. She was a member of Shiloh Independent Church in Red House. Laurene and Harvey loved reading and listening to the Bible together. Family and friends always knew her to be a prayer warrior. Laurene enjoyed cooking, canning, quilting, and writing.
Laurene was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harvey Lee Lyons; parents, Orlando Vane Covert and Lottie Walker Covert; sisters, Helen Hawkins, Ethel Bailey, and Frances Mallett; brothers, Arles, Orlando, and Chester Covert; and son-in-law, James Hiller.
Laurene is survived by daughters, Sharon Hiller and Shirley (Jay) Devers all of Belvidere, NC; sons, Gary (Carma) of Red House, and Roger (Sandra) of Wierton; grandchildren, Michael, Lisa, Kari, Matthew, Tina, Kelly, Trisha, Travis, Brandon, and Corey; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by cousin, Harold (Betty) Walker; sister-in-law Dorothy Riddle, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a private family graveside service will take place at Shiloh Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Raymond French, 255 French Lane, Buffalo, WV 25033 or Community Hospice, 1601 N. Road St., Suite B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
