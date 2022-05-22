Anita Camille Ball

ANITA CAMILLE OSBORNE BALL, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne.
Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked as a kitchen designer retiring from Home Depot. She was a wonderful wife, an exceptional mother, and a friend to all. Camille loved the beach and relished any opportunity to go enjoy the sand and sea. She was also an avid painter and gardener.
Her wit and wisdom could help put any worried mind at ease, and she was always there to help anyone in need. She had a kind word for everyone, and if words weren't enough, her phenomenal cooking could make any troubles be forgotten. Every day she helped make the world a better place.
She is survived by her husband, Harold "Sleepy" Eugene Ball; son, Michael Gene Ball, both of Nags Head, NC; and sister, Beverly Parsons, of Buffalo, WV.
In addition to her parents, Camille was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Ford; and a brother, Gary Osborne.
A celebration of Camille's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/84b2f9c4).
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.