ANITA HAGER, 81, of Alkol, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and son Jerry Allen Hager, parents, "Doc" & Lona Kennedy, brothers, Roger and Ernest Kennedy.
She was a retired Magistrate Clerk of Lincoln County and a member of Gapway Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL and attended Sycamore Grove Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years where she served as a past Worthy Matron.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Keith) Pauley, sons, Tucker Hager and Roger (Amanda) Hager, brothers, Therman (Connie) Kennedy, and Jack Kennedy, sisters, Irene Henderson and Debbie Sweeney, She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lona, Coon (L.J. Breedlove), A.J. Coon, Kayla Hager, Cody Hager, Jonah Hager and Ruby Hager, great-grandson, Greyson Allen Breedlove, and step-grandson, Jacob Pauley.
In keeping with Anita's wishes she will be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband and son at the family cemetery at Alkol, WV.
Special thanks to Kenny Loftis and Fred Thompson for visiting and caring. A very special thank you to Melissa Sigmon for caring for Mom, who loved her dearly. What a blessing she has been.
