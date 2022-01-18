ANITA HELEN EXLINE PROCTOR, 89, born on Jul 02, 1932, passed on from this earthly life and deceased on Jan 13, 2022. Helen was a life-long resident of Leatherwood Creek, Bickmore, Clay County, West Virginia.
Helen was a retired teacher from Clay County WV Schools System. She graduated from Clay County High School, Class of 1951. Helen received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Glenville State College and her Master of Arts from Marshall University.
Helen took great pride in enabling her students with the life-long skills of reading, writing, and arithmetic. She felt this was the best contribution she could make towards giving them a chance to succeed professionally and personally.
Helen's favorite personal hobby was graphic arts. Many of her students remember her decorating the schoolhouse windows with holiday-themed paintings for that season. She would use oil-based paints for more permanent arts and render landscapes, buildings, and animals. Helen was often found at the adult education art classes held at the Clay High School in the evenings.
Helen was the daughter of James Arnold Exline and Anna Emmeline Morris Exline of Leatherwood Creek, Bickmore, Clay County, West Virginia.
Helen's siblings are Glen Dexter Exline (deceased), Randall Exline (deceased), Lyle Merle Exline of Hendersonville, Tennessee, James Arnold (Jimmie), Exline Jr. of Canton, Georgia, Dale Patrick Exline of Elkview West Virginia, and Alan Wayne Exline of Maysel West Virginia.
Helen is survived by her children, David Glenn Proctor residing in Arlington, Virginia; Helen Anne Proctor Cummings living in Leatherwood Creek, Bickmore, Clay County, West Virginia; and Dianne Lenore Proctor residing in Fishersville, Virginia.
Helen's grandchildren are Thomas Scott Albright, Christina Katie Albright Jones (deceased), Brandon James White, and Izaha Proctor. Helen's great-grandchildren are Madison Hope Jones, Allison Faith Jones, and Mia Grace Albright.
Helen has an extensive extended family of nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-law relatives. Noted are Anne Han Zhi Nong, Harold Webster Cummings, Mary Maxine Smith Exline (deceased), Barbara Ann Calhoon Elliott, James Edward (Eddy) Exline (deceased), Denise Renea Exline Gregory, Betty Holcomb Exline, Tony Exline, Teresa Exline Stroller, Donna Smead Exline, Gary Exline, Karen Exline, Joshua Exline, Erinn Exline Casazza, Patty Cantrell, and Casey Elizabeth Jones Albright.
Additionally, noted are Helen's cousins from Leatherwood including the family of her Uncle Pat Morris (deceased), that provides for Shonnie, Judy, Dale Lee, Jimmie Doodle (deceased), Tykie (deceased), Mike, Jeff, Jill, Joyce, Kriss, and Brent. Plus, cousins from Aunt Elsie Morris Summers of Wallback, such as Joe, Nina, Patty, Carol, and Margaret.
Visitation Service is open to all friends and family on Thursday, Jan 20, from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m., at the Wilson Smith Funeral Home, 154 Main Street, Clay, WV 25043, +1(304)587-4244, carlwilsonfuneralhome@hotmail.com, John Osborne will be officiating. Helen will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Morris Cemetery in Leatherwood, Bickmore, West Virginia.
Post interment, family and friends may gather at the J.G. Bradley Campground and Lodge, 874 Buffalo Creek Rd, Clay, WV 25043, for dinner and conversation at 6 p.m..