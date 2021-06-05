ANITA LOUISE CYRUS COX was born on May 13, 1947 to the Late James Everett Cyrus and Freda Maxine Bare and spent a lot of her childhood with her maternal grandparents Walter and Stella Bare. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Denzil Ray Cox and daughter Freda Christina Cox.
She was also known to her friends as "Bandaid" and N8YPV. She had her beautician's license and volunteered on Duval's Ambulance Service for several years. She has taken care of family and friends her whole life.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, James Darin Cox of Alkol and daughter, Nichole (Ronald) Egnor of Alkol; five grandchildren, James Ray Cox of Hamlin, Ashley (Victor) Richmond, Robyn (Dustin) Cox of Alkol, Danny Ray (Cally) of Morrisvale, and Britney Cox of Hurricane; two great grandchildren, Declan and Bryce Richmond of Alkol; one brother, Ronald (Evette) Cyrus, brother in law, Ronald Gene Cox of Dunlow, a special great nephew, Carson Cyrus and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She recently had found happiness and a new outlook on life and was engaged to be married to Boyd Vance of Lyburn. She was excited to add three daughters to the family as well, Rita Vance, Felicity Vance and Jennifer Woods.
Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV with Jeffery Black officiating.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the house immediately following the graveside service. Everyone is welcome!
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting her family with arrangements.