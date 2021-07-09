ANITA "POLLY" (WEBB) CONN, 90, passed away on July 6, 2021, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Conn; parents, Mary and Guy Webb; brothers, Kermit and Quinton Webb; sisters, Izetta Browning and Aretta Lindaemann.
Polly was a life long resident of Tornado, West Virginia and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Polly was a dedicated educator from 1955 to 1995 in Kanawha County Schools. She started her career at Webb School where she taught grades 1-6 in a one room school house. The following years she transferred to Andrews Heights Elementary where she remained until retirement. After retiring, she continued teaching children in her home individually with reading, writing and or math challenges.
Students loved Mrs. Conn and looked forward to being in her classroom. She often said that she loved teaching and felt blessed to have that opportunity to change lives.
Nothing pleased her more than hearing about a previous student, receiving a card, phone call or messages. It seemed that she never forgot a single student or their families.
From 1985 to 1995, Polly worked tirelessly with her classrooms to establish the monarch butterfly as the state appointed butterfly.
On March 1, 1995, her work and wish came true when resolution number 11 adopted by Legislative and approved by Senate, the official state butterfly to be the Monarch.
After retirement, Polly was an accomplished seamstress sewing wedding gowns, ROTC Uniforms, as well as for friends and family.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Dreama Conn Queen (Larry Queen) of Columbus, Ohio; one step daughter, Gigi Conn Hinchcliffe (Dallas) of Hurricane; four grandchildren; four beloved great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews she adored.
The family would like to give special thanks to Polly's caregivers, Allyssa Brogan and Ann Sheets for their excellent care.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Craig Gillenwater officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 pm, Saturday at the funeral home.
You may visit Polly's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
