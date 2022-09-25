Anita Ruth Perdue

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
ANITA was born September 17, 1929 and passed on to our Lord September 16, 2022, peacefully and surrounded at home by her family. Anita was born in Hamlin WV to Herbert and Ruth Booth.
Anita's father died in a car accident when she was nine years old in 1938. She, her mother, and her eleven year older sister moved to Charleston so that they could find jobs in very difficult times.
She met her future husband Tom Perdue when she was twelve years old and fell in love. They were married in 1948 after Tom returned from Japan after the conclusion of World War II. They were blessed with two children, Carolyn and David. In 1950 Tom began working for Owens Illinois glass company in Charleston, then Fairmont WV, Clarion PA, Huntington WV, and Toledo OH. Tom returned to Charleston to work for Electronic Specialty, and finally Peerless Block and Brick Company while Anita worked in clerical and accounting roles here in Charleston. Anita lost Tom, the love of her life after 72 years of marriage.
Anita enjoyed painting, flower arranging, gardening, and entertaining Tom's business associates.
Anita leaves behind her daughter, Carolyn (husband Steve Baublit), son, David Perdue, grand daughters, Jennifer (husband James Townsend), and Beth (father Jarrell Duty), and great grandsons Kade and Eric Townsend.