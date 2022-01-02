Anita Townsend Cantrell

ANITA TOWNSEND RICHARDSON CANTRELL, 59, went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021.
She was born May 10, 1962 to the late William and Jo Ann Richardson.
Anita graduated from George Washington High School. She was a HUC and dedicated her life working for CAMC Memorial Hospital for 43 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Joseph Raymond Cantrell; step-mother, Jeanette Richardson; sister, Regina Staats; step-sister, Angie Burkhart; step-son, Joe Cantrell; and nephew Michael Staats.
Anita is survived by her twin daughters, Kristen Garner (Zachary) of Dunbar and Kimberly Cantrell (James Smith) of Cross Lanes; step-daughters, Dina Davis of Dunbar, Sally Bailey of Salem, NC and Jackie Lambert of Savannah, GA; sister, Mary Bader (Bob) of Beckley; brothers, Bill Richardson (Patty) of Nitro and
Kalvin Richardson (Cami) of North Port, FL; step-brother, Rob Burkhart (Gail) of GA; fianc , Doug Lambert of Dunbar; grandchildren, Sabrina, Rodney, Michael, Mitchell, Richard, Sam and Noah; nieces, Brook Staats, Kathleen Angel Brittany Campbell and Stephanie Chapman; and nephew, Robert Burkhart.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, January 4, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, January 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.