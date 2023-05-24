Thank you for Reading.

Ann Lynn Marks
ANN LYNN MARKS passed away on May 14, 2023 in Georgetown, Texas. She was 66 years old.

Ann was born in East Liverpool, Ohio to Perry and Beverly Mason. She lived in Georgetown at the time of her death, and also spent significant time in St. Clairsville, Ohio, Charleston, West Virginia, Lewisville, Texas, and Madison, Wisconsin.

