ANN LYNN MARKS passed away on May 14, 2023 in Georgetown, Texas. She was 66 years old.
Ann was born in East Liverpool, Ohio to Perry and Beverly Mason. She lived in Georgetown at the time of her death, and also spent significant time in St. Clairsville, Ohio, Charleston, West Virginia, Lewisville, Texas, and Madison, Wisconsin.
She was a member and volunteer at several Roman Catholic parishes over the years, including St. Francis of Assisi in Grapevine, Texas where she was also an ESL volunteer.
Ann made friends everywhere. She knew no strangers, was quick to laugh, and had no trouble putting herself in another person's shoes. Ann had a servant's heart. She was kind to every creature who crossed her path, human or otherwise. Ann took care of countless people and animals who needed a hand. There was no task she wouldn't do in her various volunteering activities over the years.
She also had an adventurous spirit. Ann marked several milestone birthdays with high-altitude glider rides. She loved to explore new places, either in person or through the countless books on foreign cultures and history she read.
A Texas Master Naturalist, Ann enjoyed being in the outdoors and gardening. She caught the birdwatching bug from her father, and passed it on to her sons. She often took the initiative to spruce up local green spaces for all to enjoy. Ann was a dedicated and ambitious gardener who was always happy 'playing in the dirt.' Her family was lucky to enjoy the beautiful spaces she created wherever they went.
Ann loved her sons as much as any mother can. She put them first and loved them unconditionally. There was nothing she wouldn't do to support her children. She and her husband, Ches, shared 38 years of marriage. In between raising kids, they took trips throughout the country and beyond, always together.
Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela.
She is survived by her husband, sister Christie and her husband Tim, brother Perry and his wife Debbie, sons John and Michael, their partners Anna and Sarah, and grandchildren Renee and Lucas. Ann also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Charleston, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the Friends of Berry Springs Farm in Georgetown or the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Stoughton, Wisconsin.