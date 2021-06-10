ANN MARIE HOLLAND KIRTLEY of Summersville went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
She was the only daughter of the late Henry Holland and Lucille Matthews Holland and was born in Charleston on October 15, 1941. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harry Lee Kirtley, II, and her daughter Courtney Anne Kirtley, both of Summersville.
A graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ann attended the University of Miami at Coral Gables, FL, received her bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, and did graduate work at Marshall University. Ann taught school at Mink Shoals Elementary and later in Nicholas County. She also taught piano lessons to many children in both Charleston and Summersville.
Ann was a member of Summersville Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and working with youth in the church. The epitome of a lady, Ann will be remembered for her love and generosity. She was passionate, creative and had an adventuresome spirit. Ann always looked for the beauty in God's creation, whether it was traveling to explore His world (having visited over 40 countries), enjoying the wildlife in her own backyard or working in her flower garden. Ann had a huge heart for animals, especially her puppy dogs, cat, and horses.
She will be greatly missed, but family and friends are at peace knowing that she is Home with Jesus and well again. She recently said that "By the time summer is here, I will be frisky again." We know that she is today.
At Ann's request, a private graveside service will be held under the direction of the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that contributions be made to the Nicholas County Humane Society, P.O. Box 579, Summersville, WV 26651 or The West Virginia Baptist Camp at Cowen (by check payable to Summersville Baptist Church, 422 Main St., Summersville, WV 26651, with "Camp Cowen" in the memo line).