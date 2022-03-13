Ann Odene Kinsolving ANN ODENE KINSOLVING, 70, of Cross Lanes left this life behind peacefully and entered into her Heavenly resting place in the arms of Jesus her Savior, Thursday, March 10, 2022. In the final weeks of this life, Ann lived courageously with pancreatic cancer, never complaining but at peace knowing what awaited her was far better than she could ever imagine. We believed when the diagnosis was given the Lord had already defeated illness and death through His Son and restoration would come the moment she left this earth for Heaven. How wonderful to know where she is now, there is only love, light and life with her Lord and those she longed to be with once again. Ann was born July 28, 1951 and was the first child to Odie and Mildred Kinsolving. Born and raised in Charleston, Ann attended Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College, where she majored in Education. She spent nearly four decades with Kanawha County Schools first as a teacher at Grandview Elementary, then as vice principal of Cross Lanes Elementary, principal at Midway Elementary, principal at Alban Elementary and concluded her career as a 3rd Level teacher at Cross Lanes Elementary. Soon after her retirement in 2009, she became full-time caregivers of her parents when their health began to decline. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Odie and Mildred, both of whom she missed every day since they left for Heaven, Odie in 2011 and Mildred in 2016. She is survived by daughter Bethany Simmons of Charleston, brother Athel Kinsolving (Kelly) of Alum Creek and sister Mary Beth Hiller (John) of Taylors, South Carolina, many nieces and nephews and faithful friends. Ann is also survived by ex-husband, Timothy Simmons (Kathryn) who remained a trusted friend in later years of life. In 1991, Ann became a member of First Baptist Church in St. Albans and spent nearly 20 years serving as an organist of the church. She was also involved in the children's music ministry and volunteered with Vacation Bible School and Music Camp during many summers. Ann spent her life helping others and loved working with children. During the course of her 36-year career with Kanawha County Schools, she helped instill a love of learning in hundreds of children, many of whom kept in touch with her once they moved on from elementary school. Ann's love of music ran deep into her soul and often music communicated what words could not. An organist and pianist, she also proudly played the clarinet and sang in several choirs. Ann will be remembered as an accomplished teacher, musician, animal lover, daughter, sister and friend, but the greatest joy of her life was being Mother to Bethany Ann and teaching her to love and trust Jesus. The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC Memorial, specifically 5 South Oncology, where we believe angels work. Sincere gratitude to the hundreds of people across several states who prayed for Ann's peace and comfort. Your prayers were palpable each day of this journey. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at First Baptist Church St. Albans, with Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating and Thomas Hollinger providing music. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Friends can visit with the family two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 2nd Street, St. Albans, WV 25177, in her memory. God has said, "Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you." Hebrews 13:5. You can visit Ann's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Kinsolving family.
