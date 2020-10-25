ANN EDWARDS deGRUYTER STICKLEN, 98, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away 20 October 2020 at Lorien Harmony Hall Retirement Home, in Columbia, MD. She is survived by her son, William, and daughter-in-law, Jane, of Clarksville, MD, her son, Frederick, and daughter-in-law, Vicki, of Louisville, KY, two granddaughters, three great granddaughters, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Ann was born 22 April 1922 in Charleston, WV to the late Julius Allen deGruyter and Eleanor Dudley Smith deGruyter. On her paternal side, she was a direct descendant of Isaac Noyes, a pioneer in the Kanawha Valley, and his wife, Cynthia Morris, the daughter of William Morris, the first white settler in the Kanawha Valley. On her maternal side, she is a descendant of William Henry Edwards, who founded the town of Coalburg, WV.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years and high school sweetheart (CHS '40), William Edward Sticklen, who died 10 February 1992, her brother, the Rev. Allan (Deak) deGruyter, a missionary in Columbia, South American for 35 years, and two sisters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Rose, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Catherine (Splash) Williams of Buckhannon, WV.
Ann was a lifetime member of Charleston's First Presbyterian Church and was designated an Honorary Life Member by the Presbyterian Women. She also served on the Spring Hill Cemetery Board, the National Society of Colonial Dames of West Virginia, the Craik-Patton House Board, and many others. Ann was among the first to move into the Edgewood Summit Retirement Community in Charleston, WV, and served as President of the Residents Association for 2 years.
Ann was kind, patient, loving, non-judgmental, witty, and a best friend to everyone she met. She will be incredibly missed by all.
At Ann's request, there will be no service, as she and her husband both donated their bodies as gifts to the study of science. A celebration of life will be planned for sometime in the near future.