Anna A. Barker
ANNA A. BARKER, 91, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord on August 17, 2022 at Lasosky's Personal Care Home in Clarksville, PA surrounded by her friends and family.

Anna was born on May 30, 1931 in Dawes, WV to the late Leff and Pruda Harkless. She married Russell L. Barker Sr. on January 28, 1950 they were married 43 years and lived in Sylvester, WV. She worked for many different companies but one she truly enjoyed was staying in homes being a caretaker for the elderly until her stroke that caused her to retire. She was a devoted Christian and treasured her family and friends very much. She loved helping others in need and always put the needs of her family and others before that of her own. Those that knew her, understood how her faith carried her through many tough times.

