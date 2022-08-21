ANNA A. BARKER, 91, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord on August 17, 2022 at Lasosky's Personal Care Home in Clarksville, PA surrounded by her friends and family.
Anna was born on May 30, 1931 in Dawes, WV to the late Leff and Pruda Harkless. She married Russell L. Barker Sr. on January 28, 1950 they were married 43 years and lived in Sylvester, WV. She worked for many different companies but one she truly enjoyed was staying in homes being a caretaker for the elderly until her stroke that caused her to retire. She was a devoted Christian and treasured her family and friends very much. She loved helping others in need and always put the needs of her family and others before that of her own. Those that knew her, understood how her faith carried her through many tough times.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leff and Pruda Harkless of White Oaks, WV. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Russell L. Barker Sr., her daughter Jewel Faye and son Mark Anthony. She is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She is also survived by her brother Cary Harkless (Linda) of OH, sister Judi Franks of OH, sister Phyllis Riffle of WV. She is also survived by her children Russell L. Barker Jr.(Cathy) of WV, Donna Webb of WV, Bessie Barker of WV and Annabel Aliff of WV. She also leaves behind her grandchildren that she loved and adored. Anna Meadows (Nate) of PA, Charles Webb (Mandy) of PA, Jonathan Webb (Shelly) of PA, Bonnie Perdue (Corey) of WV, Adam Ferrell of WV, Samantha Perdue of WV, David Aliff (Nikki) of WV along with 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Anna was loved and treasured by so many.
She will leave us with a void yes but we must carry on the many memories that we made with her and treasure them all until we are reunited with her again someday.
Visitation services will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 from 6 - 9 p.m., at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV and on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 funeral services will be held at Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Sylvester, WV friends may arrive at 11 a.m., with a service beginning at noon with Rev. Roger Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV following services.