Anna Amelia Walker

ANNA WALKER was born to the late Arthur and Cepha (Lawson ) Powell in Boone County, West Virginia on January 1st 1929. She was the first of five children. She departed this life on Sunday February 20, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Her early childhood was spent in Aracoma, West Virginia where she was baptized in the Cole Street Baptist Church. She attended Aracoma High School and later in life attended Hudson Valley Community College in Albany, New York.
She married Joe Eggleton(deceased) and of that union were born five children. Arthera, Joel, Arthur, Ronald and Eldwin. She married Robert Walker in 1966.
MIMI was employed with the State of New York, New York telephone and was also self-employed as a Studio Cosmetician for Fashion 220 cosmetics. Her in-home studio was a source of great pride as she managed and prospered in her business with Cosmetics and wig design and care.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Mystic Chapter #11 and the Daughters of Isis where she served as Treasurer. She held many offices during her tenure with Charitable organizations that supported higher education providing scholarships for inner city children and young adults. She also designed many of the outfits worn in Shriners parades during this time.
Her hobbies included crafting where she excelled in making holiday decorations, floral arrangements, hangers for plants and macrame. She enjoyed taking pictures and was always sending family, friends and loved ones cards and pictures from every event that she attended. Her card sending became part of her spiritual life as she always sent all manner of cards as needed to her church family and friends. She was also involved with many committees that helped the elderly and children in South Madison.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Arthera Burgess, sons Eldwin (Paula) Eggleton, Robert (Silva) Walker, daughter-in-law Joan Eggleton, brother Kenneth (Beatrice) Powell, sisters Della (Willie) Lewis and Delores (Paul) Lubben. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 26 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with the Rev. Michael Pollard, Rev. Doug Mullins, and Rev. Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until service time.