ANNA BELL REED, 80, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Anna Bell was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Clay County High School. She was faithful member of Elkview Baptist Church where she served as clerk. She enjoyed gardening, singing in the choir, spending time with family and never met a stranger. She was president of the Skyview Garden Club for several years. She was employed by the Charleston Newspaper as executive secretary for almost 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse & Pearl Davis of Maysel, West Virginia, father-in -law and mother-in-law Steven and Grovie Reed of Charleston, West Virginia and brother John Edward Davis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Quenton Reed, her son JR Reed (fianc Mary Fry) and her pride and joy, granddaughter Amelia Reed. Sisters include Chessie Hart of Ridgley, WV, Ruby Sheldon of Cross Lanes, Nina (Rick) Burdeaux of Jacksboro, TN, and sister-in-law Mary (Babe) Starcher. Surviving brothers are Wilmer (Mary) Davis of Folkston, GA, Bobby (Bonnie) Davis of Summerville, WV, Freddie Davis of Wallback, WV, Richard (Janice) Davis of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Delbert (Donna) Davis of Morgantown, WV, Walter Davis of Skandia, MI, and Jeffery Ross (Brenda)Davis of Grafton, WV. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to niece and nephew Mike and Barbara Reed for all the help and support they have offered during Anna Bell's illness.
Family viewing for Mrs. Reed will be 11 - 12 p.m., with the public invited from 12 - 1 pm. Services will begin at 1 p.m., on August 9 th at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories at Sissonville, WV.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Elkview Baptist Church in honor of Anna Bell Reed.
