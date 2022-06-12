ANNA BELLE "A.B." HILL COMPTON, age 95, died June 9, 2022, at her home on Westwood Drive in Charleston, WV. Born in Richmond, VA, she attended schools in South Carolina, Mississippi, and Huntington, WV before moving to Charleston, WV where she attended Mercer Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Junior High, and Charleston High School, graduating in January 1944. She played clarinet in the Jefferson band, switched to oboe and played in the high school band and orchestra, and played in the Charleston Civic Orchestra -- later the Charleston Symphony -- while still in high school.
A.B. was the first woman in the Kanawha Valley to enlist in the peace-time WAVES. She enlisted in the fall of 1948, arrived at Great Lakes, IL, for boot camp in November 1948. After boot camp, she had a short stay at Memphis Lakehurst, NJ to study Aerology (weather). After graduation in August 1949, she was transferred to NAS, Jacksonville, FL. She finished her enlistment at NAS Norfolk, VA, August 1952.
A.B. worked as a Federal Civil Service worker at several different Navy bases, retiring at NAS Jacksonville on 13 May 1983. In 1989, A.B. returned to the Charleston area, settling at Village on Park in Nitro in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Blackwell; her father Herbert Hill, Sr; her brother Herbert Hill, Jr; her sister Marilyn Mason, niece Susie Mason and step son Jeff Compton. She is survived by her sister-in-law Laudé Hill and step-brother Don Wassum; nieces -- Jackie Fields, Libby Anderson, Becky Park, Margaret Lavigne, Julie See, and Laura Hall; nephews -- John, Bill and Steve Hill. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and her dear friend Reta Lewis. Great niece Christina DeVine, nieces Margaret and Becky proved a wonderful help to A.B. in her later years, supported by all their Hill cousins.
The family is grateful to CAMC Primary Care, WV Veterans Affairs, Palliative Care and Hospice for all their assistance. Right at Home aide T'Keya Adams provided amazing tender care, being the last person to sit beside her and hold her hand.
There will be no viewing or services per A.B.'s request. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV is in charge of arrangements.