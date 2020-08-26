ANNA BELLE REYNOLDS, 86 of Belle went home to be with the Lord Tuesday August 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Anna Belle was born at Putney on April 1, 1934 to the late Stanton and Goldie Hudnall Woody. She was a 1952 graduate of DuPont High School. A few months after graduation she started working for C & P Telephone Company and retired as an Accounting Supervisor with 30 years of service. In July of 1954 she married John Shannon Reynolds (DuPont Class of 1950) and they were married until his death in July of 1995. After retirement, she opened up a dress shop called "Anna Belles" in the Belle Plaza and continued to operate it until 1995.
After John's passing she began working in the world of diamonds and other jewelry and started working for LILLYS Jewelers on a part time basis. She studied and got her Diamontology Certification and worked until August of 2001. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 12 years and up until February of this year she was currently working for The Estate Planning Group.
Anna Belle was a former member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle and a member of the Bible Center Church, Charleston and currently was attending Oakwood Baptist Church. She was the soul winner and corner stone for her family.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Shannon Reynolds; sisters, Beatrice Hatfield and Bertha Lee Wheeler; brother, Denver Woody.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Donna) Reynolds of Belle; brother, Stanton "Junior" (Faye) Woody of St. Albans; many nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation for friends will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m., on Friday August 28, at Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston with a private family funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon with Pastors David Moutz and Richard Thompson officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The service will be Live-Streamed on the Oakwood Baptist Church Facebook page.
For those who would want to stay and listen to the service in their vehicles on the Church parking lot, may do so by tuning into the FM frequency 101.9. Also you would be welcome to travel to the cemetery for the committal service.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Total Praise Puppet Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.