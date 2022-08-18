Anna Blackburn Steel

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ANNA IRENE "BALL" STEEL, 78, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on July 20, 2022. Anna was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 4, 1944, a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leland and Margaret Jean Collins Ball; her son Joe Eddie Blackburn; and her siblings, Leland Lester "Hoodie" Ball, Charles Joseph Ball and Enola Faye Holstein.
She is survived by her husband Johnnie Steel of Lawrenceburg, TN; her children, Jeffrey Steel of Michigan and Jeanine Burke of Michigan; and her nine sisters, Lois Jean Harless, Phyllis Lorene Stinnett, Helen Mae Allen, Jessie Marie Caruthers (Shelva), Evelyn Lea Morgan, Peggy Carlene King (Charles), Judy Diane White (Jim), Barbara Carol Teel (Virgil) and Linda Gail Morris (David). She is also survived by four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 20 at Lens Creek Church of the Nazarene at 11 a.m. with family and friends speaking. A dinner will follow the service at the church. In remembrance of Anna's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Lens Creek Church of the Nazarene 1874 Lens Creek Road Hernshaw, WV 25107.