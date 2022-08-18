Thank you for Reading.

Anna Blackburn Steel
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ANNA IRENE "BALL" STEEL, 78, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on July 20, 2022. Anna was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 4, 1944, a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leland and Margaret Jean Collins Ball; her son Joe Eddie Blackburn; and her siblings, Leland Lester "Hoodie" Ball, Charles Joseph Ball and Enola Faye Holstein.

