Anna Corbin

ANNA (PAEZOLD) CORBIN "OMI ANNA", 63, of Elkview passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her mother's home after a short illness.
Anna loved WVU Mountaineer Football, NASCAR racing and seeing the Davisson Brothers Band in concert. She was often seen at sporting events cheering everyone on, regardless of who it was or what team they represented, but her passion was watching her grandson play sports, especially wrestling.
Anna was a former Kanawha County school teacher's aide, bus aide and bus driver. She also worked for multiple road paving companies as a heavy equipment operator. She was always in good spirits, regardless of the situation. Her son and grandson were her world, she loved her mother and sisters and was a loyal friend.
She is survived by her son, Jesse Corbin, grandson, Dylan Corbin, mother, Ursula Paezold, sisters; Anita Robinson (Jamie), Annette Carpenter (Greg), Amy Paezold- Kirk (Fred), nephew Hans (Amy), nieces; Olivia and Kaleigh, great nephews; Jacob and Jovey, great niece; Heidi, and cousins; Steve, Dee, Andrea, Sylvia, Frank and Kai-Peter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hans J. Paezold.
A service will be at Hafer Funeral Home on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 3 p.m., with Minister Greg Carpenter officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Herbert Hoover High School Athletics Department/wrestling team in memory of Anna.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.